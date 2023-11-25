Saturday's contest at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) going head to head against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at 2:15 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Gonzaga, so expect a tight matchup.

The Crimson Tide won their most recent game 78-73 against Louisville on Friday.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Gonzaga 70, Alabama 68

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

  • The Crimson Tide's signature win this season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 20). The Crimson Tide brought home the 78-73 win at a neutral site on November 24.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
  • Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 78-73 over Louisville (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 24
  • 70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 99) on November 16
  • 85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 174) on November 12
  • 63-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 250) on November 19
  • 79-50 at home over Winthrop (No. 257) on November 10

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Jessica Timmons: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
  • Essence Cody: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG%
  • Loyal McQueen: 10.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Alabama Performance Insights

  • The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and conceding 47.7 per contest, seventh in college basketball) and have a +182 scoring differential.

