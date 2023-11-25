The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 145.5.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -16.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M played 11 games last season that ended with a combined score over 145.5 points.

The average over/under for Bulldogs outings last year was 140.5, five fewer points than this game's total.

The Bulldogs were 12-15-0 against the spread last season.

Alabama A&M was underdogs 15 times last season and won six, or 40%, of those games.

The Bulldogs played as an underdog of +1000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 9.1%.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 13 41.9% 71.8 141.4 68.7 139.6 136.2 Alabama A&M 11 40.7% 69.6 141.4 70.9 139.6 139.5

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 0.9 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Alabama A&M went 5-7 against the spread and 8-8 overall.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 0-1 18-13-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 0-1 13-14-0

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Alabama A&M 13-3 Home Record 9-8 7-9 Away Record 5-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

