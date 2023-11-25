The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 42.4% the Vikings' opponents shot last season.

Alabama A&M put together an 11-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 19th.

The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were only 0.9 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.

Alabama A&M put together an 8-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (71.9) last season.

Alabama A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

