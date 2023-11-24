The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 USC Trojans (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.

USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • USC has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.2% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 58th.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Trojans average are 18.0 more points than the Sooners allow (57.8).
  • When USC puts up more than 57.8 points, it is 4-1.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners are shooting 50.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 247th.
  • The Sooners' 86.6 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 66.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • When Oklahoma allows fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-0.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively USC fared better in home games last season, posting 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game away from home.
  • The Trojans allowed 66.8 points per game last year at home, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.2).
  • Looking at three-pointers, USC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma averaged 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 away.
  • At home, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).
  • At home, Oklahoma knocked down 7.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Oklahoma's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UC Irvine L 70-60 Galen Center
11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center
11/23/2023 Iowa W 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 USC - LionTree Arena
11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

