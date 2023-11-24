How to Watch the UCLA vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the UConn Huskies (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
UCLA vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 14.2 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins gave up to opponents.
- When UConn allowed fewer than 69.7 points last season, it went 22-2.
- Last year, the Bruins put up 10.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).
- UCLA had a 21-7 record last season when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- Last season, the Bruins had a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 34.8% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.
- The Huskies shot 49.4% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 39.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 90-52
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 113-64
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Princeton
|W 77-74
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|UConn
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 92-81
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maryland
|W 80-48
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 62-44
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|UCLA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Kansas
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
