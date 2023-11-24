Troy vs. Grambling: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Grambling Tigers (2-4) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Troy vs. Grambling Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Trojan Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Troy
|-10.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy Betting Records & Stats
- Every game Troy has played this season has gone over 142.5 total points.
- Troy has an average total of 157.8 in its contests this year, 15.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Trojans are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Troy will play as the favorite for the first time this season.
- The Trojans have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Troy.
Troy vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Troy
|3
|100%
|87.8
|158.8
|70
|150.7
|141.5
|Grambling
|2
|50%
|71
|158.8
|80.7
|150.7
|136.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Troy Insights & Trends
- The Trojans record 87.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 80.7 the Tigers allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Troy vs. Grambling Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Troy
|1-2-0
|0-0
|3-0-0
|Grambling
|0-4-0
|0-2
|2-2-0
Troy vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Troy
|Grambling
|11-3
|Home Record
|11-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|81.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.