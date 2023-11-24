The Grambling Tigers (2-4) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Troy vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -10.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Every game Troy has played this season has gone over 142.5 total points.

Troy has an average total of 157.8 in its contests this year, 15.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Trojans are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Troy will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Troy.

Troy vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 3 100% 87.8 158.8 70 150.7 141.5 Grambling 2 50% 71 158.8 80.7 150.7 136.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans record 87.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 80.7 the Tigers allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Troy vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 1-2-0 0-0 3-0-0 Grambling 0-4-0 0-2 2-2-0

Troy vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Grambling 11-3 Home Record 11-1 7-8 Away Record 9-6 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.