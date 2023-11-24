The Troy Trojans (1-1) will meet the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Troy vs. Grambling Game Information

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christyon Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Troy vs. Grambling Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
139th 73.2 Points Scored 69.0 248th
77th 66.8 Points Allowed 62.2 15th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 5.0 349th
143rd 13.5 Assists 11.7 289th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

