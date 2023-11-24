The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Trojans are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 317th.

The 87.8 points per game the Trojans record are 7.1 more points than the Tigers give up (80.7).

When Troy totals more than 80.7 points, it is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Troy played better when playing at home last year, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Trojans surrendered 65.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.1.

Looking at three-pointers, Troy fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Upcoming Schedule