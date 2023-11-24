How to Watch Troy vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Trojans are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 317th.
- The 87.8 points per game the Trojans record are 7.1 more points than the Tigers give up (80.7).
- When Troy totals more than 80.7 points, it is 2-1.
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Troy played better when playing at home last year, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Trojans surrendered 65.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.1.
- Looking at three-pointers, Troy fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 81-80
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|W 111-46
|Trojan Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 88-86
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Trojan Arena
