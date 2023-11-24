The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-12.5) 53.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-12.5) 53.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Texas is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.