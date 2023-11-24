On Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT, Madison Academy will host Sylvania High School in a game between 3A teams.

Sylvania vs. Madison Academy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Madison, AL

Location: Madison, AL

Other Madison County Games This Week

Westminster Christian Academy at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

Conference: 4A

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Geraldine High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL Conference: 3A

Conference: 3A

Locust Fork High School at Fyffe High School