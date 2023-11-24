Friday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (4-1) versus the Samford Bulldogs (4-0) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 24.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 69-47 win over Alabama State in their last game on Saturday.

Samford vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

ESPN+

Samford vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, Samford 63

Samford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 2.0 points per game last season (scoring 65.6 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball) and had a -61 scoring differential overall.

Samford scored fewer points in conference action (64.9 per game) than overall (65.6).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs scored 11.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (60.9).

Samford gave up 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

