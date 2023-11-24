The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Samford has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Warriors are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 143rd.
  • The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 70.6 the Warriors allow.
  • Samford has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Samford posted 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did away from home (75.7).
  • The Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 on the road.
  • Samford made 9.2 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35% at home and 35.4% in road games.

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Mississippi College W 96-52 Pete Hanna Center
11/17/2023 South Carolina State W 89-72 Pete Hanna Center
11/22/2023 Alabama State W 99-67 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Merrimack - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center
11/30/2023 Louisiana - Pete Hanna Center

