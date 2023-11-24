The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg's 21 points are pivotal for Nashville. He has nine goals and 12 assists in 18 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and eight assists in 18 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5

Gustav Nyquist Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Gustav Nyquist has scored two goals on the season, adding 11 assists.

Nyquist Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors (18 total points), having collected seven goals and 11 assists.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 18 games, with four goals and seven assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 2 0 2 6

