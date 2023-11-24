Support your favorite local high school football team in Pickens County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Wadley High School at Pickens County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Reform, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

