The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) face a Pac-12 matchup versus the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Oregon State?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Oregon 36, Oregon State 23 Oregon has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

The Ducks have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter and won each of them.

This is the first time Oregon State will play as an underdog this season.

The Beavers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ducks an 84.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Against the spread, Oregon is 7-2-1 this season.

So far in 2023, the Ducks have been installed as favorites by a 13.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Oregon State owns a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to outscore Friday's over/under of 61.5 points seven times this season.

There have been three Oregon State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 61.5 is 21.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (46.5 points per game) and Oregon State (36.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 67.5 59.3 Implied Total AVG 41.4 46.2 36.6 ATS Record 7-2-1 3-2-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 52.1 56.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.4 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

