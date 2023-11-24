In the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, November 24 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Sooners to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Oklahoma vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-10) Under (63.5) Oklahoma 37, TCU 21

Week 13 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The Sooners have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Sooners are 7-4-0 this year.

In games it is played as 10-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has an ATS record of 6-2.

There have been six Sooners games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 3.0 higher than the average total in Oklahoma games this season.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Horned Frogs have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs have gone 5-5-0 ATS this year.

When it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, TCU is 1-0 against the spread.

In the Horned Frogs' 10 games with a set total, three have hit the over (30%).

The average over/under for TCU games this year is 5.2 less points than the point total of 63.5 in this outing.

Sooners vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 40.8 20.2 48.2 16.0 34.8 22.4 TCU 30.1 24.1 35.7 21.3 20.3 29.0

