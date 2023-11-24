Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Montgomery County, Alabama this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
