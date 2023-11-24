Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.