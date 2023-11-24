The Memphis Tigers (8-3) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Temple Owls (3-8) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Memphis has the 101st-ranked defense this year (29.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with 39.2 points per game. Temple ranks 83rd in total yards per game (364.5), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 441.5 total yards conceded per contest.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Key Statistics

Memphis Temple 453.4 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (85th) 418.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (123rd) 147.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.7 (126th) 306.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (30th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (130th) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (133rd)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,266 yards (296.9 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has 950 rushing yards on 162 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also added 424 yards (38.5 per game) on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 53 times for 264 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 58 receptions for 925 yards (84.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has grabbed 49 passes while averaging 71.2 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has put up 2,746 passing yards, or 249.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has recorded 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Darvon Hubbard has run for 317 yards on 72 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 24 catches, totaling 229 yards.

Joquez Smith has totaled 316 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson's 506 receiving yards (46 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 catches on 58 targets with four touchdowns.

Amad Anderson Jr. has put up a 478-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 52 targets.

Dante Wright's 68 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns.

