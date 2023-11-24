Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Marengo County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Marengo County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Eufaula High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
