Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Jefferson County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Gadsden City High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Grove High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
