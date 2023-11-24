Friday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) and the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) at UTSA Convocation Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-73, with Jacksonville State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 75, UTSA 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-1.7)

Jacksonville State (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

UTSA is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Jacksonville State's 1-3-0 ATS record. The Roadrunners are 4-1-0 and the Gamecocks are 1-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game, 252nd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.0 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

The 32.8 rebounds per game Jacksonville State accumulates rank 215th in the country, 5.2 more than the 27.6 its opponents pull down.

Jacksonville State knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (304th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.7%.

Jacksonville State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks commit 15.4 per game (339th in college basketball) and force 15.6 (41st in college basketball).

