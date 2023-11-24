The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-2.5) 142.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

Gamecocks games have hit the over just once this season.

UTSA has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Roadrunners' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

