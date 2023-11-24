Booker T. Washington High School will host Jackson High School in 4A play on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson vs. B.T. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

BB Comer High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Thomasville High School