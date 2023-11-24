The Phoenix Suns (9-6) aim to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on November 24, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Memphis is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Grizzlies' 107.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 114.9 the Suns give up.

Memphis is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.9 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies score 106.8 points per game, 1.1 less than away (107.9). On defense they concede 113.5 points per game at home, 0.9 less than on the road (114.4).

This year the Grizzlies are picking up fewer assists at home (23 per game) than away (25.1).

Grizzlies Injuries