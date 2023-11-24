The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 11.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Aggies gave up (66.5).
  • Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank third.
  • The Aggies score an average of 78.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.5 the Owls give up.
  • When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
  • When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, averaging 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% clip on the road.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).
  • Texas A&M knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.