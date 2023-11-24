The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is set at 150.5 in the matchup.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games last season, Alabama and its opponents went over 150.5 combined points.

Alabama games had an average of 150.1 points last season, 0.4 less than this game's over/under.

Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Alabama finished with a 27-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 90% of those games).

The Crimson Tide had a record of 20-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (95.2%).

Based on this game's moneyline, Alabama has an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 13 38.2% 81.8 154.3 68.3 137.3 149.2 Ohio State 9 29% 72.5 154.3 69 137.3 140.5

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the Crimson Tide put up 12.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Buckeyes gave up (69).

Alabama had a 17-5 record against the spread and a 24-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 12-8 15-19-0 Ohio State 13-18-0 0-3 16-15-0

Alabama vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Ohio State 15-0 Home Record 10-6 9-3 Away Record 1-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.7 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.