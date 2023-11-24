How to Watch Alabama vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Winthrop vs Georgia (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Baylor vs Florida (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Buckeyes ranked 111th in rebounding in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished first.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide recorded 12.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Buckeyes allowed (69).
- When Alabama scored more than 69 points last season, it went 24-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, posting 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game away from home.
- At home, the Crimson Tide ceded four fewer points per game (65) than on the road (69).
- When playing at home, Alabama sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|W 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|W 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.