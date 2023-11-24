Friday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) facing off at Leonard E. Merrell Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-65 victory for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Crimson Tide took care of business in their most recent outing 63-39 against Little Rock on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Alabama 65

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Alabama has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 110) on November 16

85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 181) on November 12

79-50 at home over Winthrop (No. 253) on November 10

63-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 258) on November 19

93-39 at home over Alabama State (No. 326) on November 6

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 35.4 points per game with a +177 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (67th in college basketball) and give up 42.6 per contest (first in college basketball).

