The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -11.5 141.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M played 13 games last season that went over 141.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Bulldogs matchups last year was 140.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's total.

The Bulldogs beat the spread 12 times in 33 games last year.

Alabama A&M won six, or 40%, of the 15 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Bulldogs were at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulldogs have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 8 29.6% 69.1 138.7 69.0 139.9 140.2 Alabama A&M 13 48.1% 69.6 138.7 70.9 139.9 139.5

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 0.6 more points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers allowed.

When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Alabama A&M went 5-7 against the spread and 8-8 overall.

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 12-15-0 0-1 9-18-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 1-2 13-14-0

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Alabama A&M 7-9 Home Record 9-8 4-9 Away Record 5-8 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

