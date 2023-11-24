The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) will visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-11.5) 141.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-11.5) 141.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama A&M put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

East Tennessee State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Buccaneers games.

