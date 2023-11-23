Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 12, take a look at our quarterback rankings in this article.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 12

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 247.2 22.5 34.7 4.8 Jalen Hurts Eagles 224.5 22.5 32.7 10 Justin Herbert Chargers 211 21.1 35.8 4.4 Lamar Jackson Ravens 207.2 18.8 27.5 9.2 Sam Howell Commanders 200.5 18.2 40.2 3.1 Dak Prescott Cowboys 194.4 19.4 33.8 3.3 C.J. Stroud Texans 192 19.2 35.5 2.3 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 191.4 17.4 32.9 6.4 Brock Purdy 49ers 188.5 18.9 27.5 3 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 188.3 18.8 37.7 4.8 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 183.3 18.3 34.7 2.5 Jared Goff Lions 173 17.3 36.1 2.3 Jordan Love Packers 171.5 17.2 34 3.4 Russell Wilson Broncos 167.8 16.8 29.7 4.2 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 159.3 15.9 35 4.1 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 155.3 15.5 33.2 4.9 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1 Geno Smith Seahawks 135.5 13.6 33.4 2.4 Justin Fields Bears 126.9 18.1 26.4 9.3 Derek Carr Saints 122.4 12.2 33.4 1.9 Matthew Stafford Rams 121.4 13.5 34.3 1.7 Desmond Ridder Falcons 111 12.3 27.3 3.6 Mac Jones Patriots 106.7 10.7 32.4 2.6 Zach Wilson Jets 101.6 10.2 32.1 3.3

This Week's Games

