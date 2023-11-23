Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fans watching from Alabama will have their eyes on the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Auburn Tigers, which is one of many strong options on the Week 13 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 23
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-16.5)
UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: North Texas (-3)
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-14.5)
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-2.5)
South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-5.5)
