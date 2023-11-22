The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Yakov Trenin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Trenin has no points on the power play.

Trenin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

