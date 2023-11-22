The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 150.5 for the matchup.

Samford vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -15.5 150.5

Samford Betting Records & Stats

In 11 games last season, Samford and its opponents went over 150.5 combined points.

Samford's outings last season had an average of 150.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Samford put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

Alabama State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 9.4% less often than Samford (14-12-0) last season.

Samford vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 11 42.3% 78.7 142 71.6 144.2 145.8 Alabama State 4 14.8% 63.3 142 72.6 144.2 140.3

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 6.1 more points per game (78.7) than the Hornets allowed (72.6).

Samford went 12-9 against the spread and 18-7 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Samford vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 14-12-0 0-0 16-10-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 3-3 6-21-0

Samford vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Alabama State 13-3 Home Record 5-5 8-7 Away Record 2-18 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

