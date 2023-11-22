Wednesday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) matching up with the Alabama State Hornets (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-68 victory as our model heavily favors Samford.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 82, Alabama State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-13.8)

Samford (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford Performance Insights

Samford was 28th in the nation in points scored (78.7 per game) and 227th in points allowed (71.6) last year.

The Bulldogs were 126th in the country in rebounds per game (32.5) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.5) last season.

Last season Samford was ranked 289th in the country in assists with 11.7 per game.

Last season, the Bulldogs were 30th in the nation in 3-point makes (9.1 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Samford was the 16th-worst team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and 22nd-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.7%) last year.

The Bulldogs attempted 44.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 34.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 55.2% of their shots, with 65.1% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.