Samford vs. Alabama State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Alabama State matchup.
Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Samford Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Samford (-14.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Samford (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1400
|+760
Samford vs. Alabama State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Samford put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 16 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- Alabama State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- A total of six of the Hornets' games last season went over the point total.
