The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Alabama State matchup.

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Samford Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Samford (-14.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Samford (-13.5) 150.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Samford vs. Alabama State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Samford put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Alabama State won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of six of the Hornets' games last season went over the point total.

