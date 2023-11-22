Wednesday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) and North Alabama Lions (3-1) squaring off at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Skyhawk Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 73, North Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-3.3)

UT Martin (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Alabama Performance Insights

With 74.1 points per game on offense, North Alabama was 119th in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 74.3 points per contest, which ranked 297th in college basketball.

The Lions pulled down 31.1 boards per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.5 rebounds per contest (275th-ranked).

North Alabama averaged 11.5 assists per game, which ranked them 304th in college basketball.

Last year the Lions averaged 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Lions made 7.6 treys per game (149th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 37.0% shooting percentage (36th-ranked) from three-point land.

North Alabama was 277th in the country with 8.0 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with a 36.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by North Alabama last year, 65% of them were two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 35% were from beyond the arc (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.