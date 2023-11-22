The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -2.5 140.5

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State and its opponents went over 140.5 combined points in nine of 26 games last season.

Jacksonville State games had an average of 140.1 points last season, 0.4 less than this game's over/under.

Jacksonville State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Jacksonville State won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (6-3).

The Gamecocks had a 3-2 record last year (winning 60% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Jacksonville State has an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 9 34.6% 69.9 140.7 70.3 144.2 137.7 Incarnate Word 15 60% 70.8 140.7 73.9 144.2 140.7

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Gamecocks put up were just four fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (73.9).

Jacksonville State went 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 13-13-0 3-3 13-13-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 12-9 14-11-0

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State Incarnate Word 9-5 Home Record 7-7 3-12 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

