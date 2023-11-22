The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) will face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Incarnate Word Rank Incarnate Word AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 195th 70.8 Points Scored 69.9 212th 288th 73.9 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 340th 28.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 9.1 30th 268th 12 Assists 12.3 237th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

