The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.

Jacksonville State went 8-3 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 340th.

Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Gamecocks scored were only four fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (73.9).

When Jacksonville State scored more than 73.9 points last season, it went 8-2.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Jacksonville State averaged 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did away from home (65.6).

When playing at home, the Gamecocks surrendered 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than in away games (75.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, Jacksonville State performed better at home last year, averaging 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule