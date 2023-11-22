The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) are favored (-4.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on BSSE and YES. The point total is 233.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 233.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points nine times.

Atlanta's games this year have an average total of 243.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks are 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won three of those games.

This season, Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 9 69.2% 122.4 235.5 120.9 234.7 235.1 Nets 5 38.5% 113.1 235.5 113.8 234.7 225.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread in home games (1-6-0) than it does on the road (3-3-0).

The Hawks record 8.6 more points per game (122.4) than the Nets allow (113.8).

When Atlanta puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Hawks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 4-9 1-3 9-4 Nets 9-4 5-2 7-6

Hawks vs. Nets Point Insights

Hawks Nets 122.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 4-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 6-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 120.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

