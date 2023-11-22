The Houston Rockets (6-6) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The over/under is set at 213.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -5.5 213.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 213.5 points.

Memphis' outings this season have a 222.9-point average over/under, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.

Memphis has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 5 41.7% 109.9 218.6 107 221.2 220.6 Grizzlies 8 61.5% 108.7 218.6 114.2 221.2 223.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).

The Grizzlies put up only 1.7 more points per game (108.7) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (107).

When it scores more than 107 points, Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 5-8 3-1 6-7 Rockets 9-3 0-0 4-8

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Grizzlies Rockets 108.7 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 2-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 2-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 107 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-1 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-3

