The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Alabama State vs. Samford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
  • Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank
28th 78.7 Points Scored 63.3 345th
227th 71.6 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 32.6 117th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 6 315th
289th 11.7 Assists 9.9 353rd
217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.