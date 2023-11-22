The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets' 37.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Last season, Alabama State had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 35th.
  • The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Alabama State went 4-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.
  • The Hornets gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (77.0) last season.
  • At home, Alabama State made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Iowa L 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 Oglethorpe W 115-51 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
11/17/2023 @ Memphis L 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Merrimack - Pete Hanna Center

