Walker County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Curry High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 21

3:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Holly Pond High School