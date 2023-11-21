The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.8% the Blue Raiders' opponents shot last season.
  • UAB went 14-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.
  • The Blazers scored 12.9 more points per game last year (80.7) than the Blue Raiders allowed their opponents to score (67.8).
  • When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, UAB went 22-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UAB scored 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged on the road (78.3).
  • At home, the Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, UAB knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Clemson L 77-76 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Maryland W 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/16/2023 Alcorn State W 80-77 Bartow Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/25/2023 Furman - Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 McNeese - Bartow Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.