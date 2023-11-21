Tuesday's game that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) against the North Alabama Lions (1-3) at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 21.

In their last time out, the Lions lost 91-63 to Southern Miss on Saturday.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 67, North Alabama 62

North Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game last season (posting 66.3 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and conceding 64.7 per outing, 190th in college basketball) and had a +49 scoring differential.

With 64.9 points per game in ASUN action, North Alabama scored 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.3 PPG).

In home games, the Lions averaged 7.4 more points per game last season (70.0) than they did away from home (62.6).

North Alabama ceded 60.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 on the road.

