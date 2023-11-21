Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Limestone County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkmont High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 21

5:15 PM CT on November 21 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Cherokee High School

Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on November 21

5:20 PM CT on November 21 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St Bernard Preparatory School at Athens Bible School