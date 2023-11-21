Take a look at the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Lakers ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (4-9) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers enter this game after a 105-104 win over the Rockets on Sunday. In the Lakers' win, LeBron James led the way with a team-high 37 points (adding six rebounds and eight assists).

The Jazz's most recent contest was a 140-137 overtime loss to the Suns on Sunday. Lauri Markkanen recorded 38 points, 17 rebounds and zero assists for the Jazz.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.0 1.3 3.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

